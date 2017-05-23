Police Fire at Stabbing Suspect

Police Fire at Stabbing Suspect

Thursday May 11

A stabbing suspect is recovering at a hospital after a police chase in Licking County that ended with officers shooting at him. Police says the 36-year-old man suffered minor injuries but it's not clear if he was hit by gunfire.

