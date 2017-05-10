Newark stabbing ends with police shoo...

Newark stabbing ends with police shooting suspect

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Newark police responded to a reported stabbing on Garfield Avenue in Newark just after 2:30 p.m. That call led to a pursuit northeast of the city. The chase ended in a field in the 2000 block of Montgomery Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Affair Sun Kenny 12
News Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11) Apr 12 Used to work here... 41
News Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Teri Long 6
Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949 Feb '17 Charles H 1
News Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 2
Haha Jan '17 Guest 2
jb scott Jan '17 Logan 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Newark, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC