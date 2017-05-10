Newark stabbing ends with police shooting suspect
Newark police responded to a reported stabbing on Garfield Avenue in Newark just after 2:30 p.m. That call led to a pursuit northeast of the city. The chase ended in a field in the 2000 block of Montgomery Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affair
|Sun
|Kenny
|12
|Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11)
|Apr 12
|Used to work here...
|41
|Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Teri Long
|6
|Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949
|Feb '17
|Charles H
|1
|Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|2
|Haha
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
|jb scott
|Jan '17
|Logan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC