Newark Police look for suspect in construction equipment theft

The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 with any information leading to an arrest in a theft in Newark. The Newark Division of Police reports that on April 5, 2017, suspect stole a 2015 NPK hydraulic breaker from a home on the 300 block of Ohio Street.

