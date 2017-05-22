Newark Police look for suspect in construction equipment theft
The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 with any information leading to an arrest in a theft in Newark. The Newark Division of Police reports that on April 5, 2017, suspect stole a 2015 NPK hydraulic breaker from a home on the 300 block of Ohio Street.
