Newark Man Dies in Accident

The Granville Post of the State Highway Patrol said a Newark man has died of injuries resulting from a motorcycle accident. The patrol said that that fatal crash took place on US 40 at Tollgate Road in Etna Township around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

