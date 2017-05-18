Licking County voters reject 911 levy
The five-year, 1-mill levy would have generated nearly $4 million annually and cost homeowners $35 per $100,000 of valuation. County leaders have said the levy was necessary because of population growth in the western portion of the county, as well as increasing costs of 911 services and technology.
|sheryl
|May 14
|searchinghilo
|1
|Affair
|May 7
|Kenny
|12
|Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Used to work here...
|41
|Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Teri Long
|6
|Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949
|Feb '17
|Charles H
|1
|Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|2
|Haha
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
