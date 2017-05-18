Licking County voters reject 911 levy

Licking County voters reject 911 levy

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The five-year, 1-mill levy would have generated nearly $4 million annually and cost homeowners $35 per $100,000 of valuation. County leaders have said the levy was necessary because of population growth in the western portion of the county, as well as increasing costs of 911 services and technology.

