Eden Burger offers fast-casual vegan fare
Eden Burger, a fast-casual vegan restaurant offering plant-based burgers, fries and milkshakes, is expected to open in a few weeks in the former DareDevil Dogs storefront at 1437 N. High St., just north of the Short North. Co-founder Chad Goodwin said the menu's all-organic edible foundation is “our best weapon to fight against the greatest environmental problems we face today” - climate change, deforestation and ocean pollution, among others.
