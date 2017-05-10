Authorities say suspect in Newark sta...

Authorities say suspect in Newark stabbing attempted to drive vehicle at police

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The stabbing suspect who led officers on a pursuit that ultimately led to a police-involved shooting in rural Licking County attempted to drive his vehicle at police during the incident, according to court documents and a prosecutor's statements in court Thursday. Raymond D. Taylor, 36, of Newark, was charged Thursday with felonious assault stemming from the stabbing Wednesday afternoon on Garfield Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Affair May 7 Kenny 12
News Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11) Apr 12 Used to work here... 41
News Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Teri Long 6
Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949 Feb '17 Charles H 1
News Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 2
Haha Jan '17 Guest 2
jb scott Jan '17 Logan 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Newark, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC