Police Continue Investigation Into Missing Mansfield Woman

Police are continuing their investigation in the case of a missing Mansfield woman who was reported missing on March 30th. 38-year-old, Holly P. Crider, was reported by her husband after she was last seen in the area of Allison Ave. According to the police report, on March 30th, Crider had been missing for approximately three days after removing her items from an apartment in the 500 block of Allison Ave. in Mansfield.

