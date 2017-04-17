Newark police catch second escaped inmate
A second of three prisoners who escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville over the weekend has been captured in Newark. Justin Delano Stanley, 25, was apprehended by the Newark Police Department just after 12:30 Monday afternoon, according to a statement from Brenda Ostrander, supervisor of the correctional facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flyers Pizza holds on to slice of the pie | The... (May '11)
|Apr 12
|Big Johnson
|42
|Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Big Johnson
|7
|Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949
|Feb '17
|Charles H
|1
|Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|2
|Haha
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
|jb scott
|Jan '17
|Logan
|1
|Brian S McMullen (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Doesntmtr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC