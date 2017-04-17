Newark police catch second escaped in...

Newark police catch second escaped inmate

Monday Apr 3

A second of three prisoners who escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville over the weekend has been captured in Newark. Justin Delano Stanley, 25, was apprehended by the Newark Police Department just after 12:30 Monday afternoon, according to a statement from Brenda Ostrander, supervisor of the correctional facility.

