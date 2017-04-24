Newark man charged after sending explicit pictures to a minor

Detectives with the Licking County Sheriff's Office received information on March 31st, that David Mummey, Jr. had sent explicit pictures from his cell phone to a 14-year-old female. During the investigation, detectives also found that Mummey asked for sexual favors from the victim, provided alcohol to a minor, and sent sexually graphic photos to the victim.

