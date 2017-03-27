Ohio roadside attractions: 12 of the oddest stops in the Buckeye state
Ohio is filled with oddities the world's largest basket, a field of giant corn cobs and a Pencil Sharpener Museum. In honor of April Fools' Day, we've compiled a list of the state's wackiest attractions, from a collection of troll dolls in Alliance to a hot-dog bun museum in Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Harden | Commentary: Centennial of tempera... (Apr '10)
|Mar 15
|Big Johnson
|7
|Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949
|Feb '17
|Charles H
|1
|Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|2
|Haha
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
|jb scott
|Jan '17
|Logan
|1
|Brian S McMullen (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Doesntmtr
|3
|Cat Justice and her daddy Cuz (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Cat justice
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC