State agents investigate murder-suicide of Ohio deputy, wife
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called into help with the discovery of the couple's bodies Thursday near Newark. Licking County Sheriff Randy Tharp identified the two as 34-year-old David Lewandowski and 24-year-old Elizabeth Lewandowski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|2
|Haha
|Jan 13
|Guest
|2
|jb scott
|Jan '17
|Logan
|1
|Brian S McMullen (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Doesntmtr
|3
|Cat Justice and her daddy Cuz (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Cat justice
|3
|Ex-pastor gets 6 years in sex case | The Columb... (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Bob
|32
|Theater
|Oct '16
|Thelma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC