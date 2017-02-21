Police Make Arrests in Sweep
Newark Police along with several other agencies partnered in a sweep to round up suspects wanted in the trafficking of drugs. The coordinated effort began with a list of about thirty wanted individuals known to traffic drugs in the City of Newark and surrounding area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy W...and Delma Rogers 1949
|Feb 22
|Charles H
|1
|Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|2
|Haha
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
|jb scott
|Jan '17
|Logan
|1
|Brian S McMullen (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Doesntmtr
|3
|Cat Justice and her daddy Cuz (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Cat justice
|3
|Ex-pastor gets 6 years in sex case | The Columb... (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Bob
|32
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC