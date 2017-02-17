Pedestrian stuck, killed in Newark

Pedestrian stuck, killed in Newark

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A 24-year-old man has died in what police say was a hit-skip crash late Sunday night in Newark. Emergency crews responded just before 11:30 p.m. to a report of a person struck on Route 16 in Newark, between O'Bannon Avenue and Dayton Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 2
Haha Jan '17 Guest 2
jb scott Jan '17 Logan 1
Brian S McMullen (Jan '16) Dec '16 Doesntmtr 3
Cat Justice and her daddy Cuz (Oct '15) Nov '16 Cat justice 3
News Ex-pastor gets 6 years in sex case | The Columb... (Feb '11) Nov '16 Bob 32
News Theater Oct '16 Thelma 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Newark, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,964,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC