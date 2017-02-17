Ohio State's regional campuses tested by enrollment trends
Even as demographics signal bad news for future enrollment at Ohio State University's regional campuses, the satellites have an ace in the hole: Ohio State's ever-increasing selectivity. Every year, the main campus in Columbus takes just under half of applicants, prompting thousands of would-be Buckeyes who aren't accepted to begin their Ohio State careers at one of four regional campuses.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|2
|Haha
|Jan '17
|Guest
|2
|jb scott
|Jan '17
|Logan
|1
|Brian S McMullen (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|Doesntmtr
|3
|Cat Justice and her daddy Cuz (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Cat justice
|3
|Ex-pastor gets 6 years in sex case | The Columb... (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Bob
|32
|Theater
|Oct '16
|Thelma
|1
