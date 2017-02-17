Ohio State's regional campuses tested...

Ohio State's regional campuses tested by enrollment trends

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Even as demographics signal bad news for future enrollment at Ohio State University's regional campuses, the satellites have an ace in the hole: Ohio State's ever-increasing selectivity. Every year, the main campus in Columbus takes just under half of applicants, prompting thousands of would-be Buckeyes who aren't accepted to begin their Ohio State careers at one of four regional campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dream Team to take on Harlem Wizards in basketball (Nov '09) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 2
Haha Jan '17 Guest 2
jb scott Jan '17 Logan 1
Brian S McMullen (Jan '16) Dec '16 Doesntmtr 3
Cat Justice and her daddy Cuz (Oct '15) Nov '16 Cat justice 3
News Ex-pastor gets 6 years in sex case | The Columb... (Feb '11) Nov '16 Bob 32
News Theater Oct '16 Thelma 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Newark, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC