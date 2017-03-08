Newark police, drug task force arrest...

Newark police, drug task force arrest 12 during sweep

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Police and agents with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement task force made a dozen arrests for drug trafficking and other offenses Friday afternoon during a sweep that authorities estimate was the city's first in about a decade. Many of those arrested during the sweep are accused of trafficking heroin.

