Newark assistant chief to lead Liberty Township Fire Department
Liberty Township Trustees are expected to name a new fire chief on Wednesday, following a months-long investigation and the demotion of its former chief. Several sources have confirmed that Tom O'Brien, Newark's assistant fire chief, has accepted the job.
