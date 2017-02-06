Licking County to seek 911 tax

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The five-year, 1-mill levy would generate nearly $4 million annually and would cost $35 per $100,000 of home valuation. The county commissioners approved the ballot issue Tuesday.

Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

