Hindu community exhorts all Ohio schools to start the day with yoga like Newark elementary

Saturday Feb 18

Hindus have commended Ben Franklin Elementary School of Newark City Schools in Ohio for reportedly launching the school day with yoga, calling it a step in the positive direction. Pupils at BFES reportedly undertake yoga every morning, which it is claimed, prepared them for their time in school, changed their attitude and readied them for the day.

