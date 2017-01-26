Newark officer placed in diversion pr...

Newark officer placed in diversion program after disorderly conduct charge

Monday Jan 23

A Newark police officer arrested on a domestic violence charge in October has been placed in a court diversion program. Officer Timothy Hansel, 47, was arrested by Heath police Oct. 29 after officers were called to the 100 block of Swainford Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance.

