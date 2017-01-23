Hammer named to OSU Deana s List

Hammer named to OSU Deana s List

Matthew Hammer was named to the Dean's List for the Fall Semester of Ohio State University, Newark, Ohio. He is the son of Lori Paisley-Hammer of Mentor, Ohio and the late Andrew Hammer.

