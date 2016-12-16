Residents of Licking County village b...

Residents of Licking County village blame sewer project for water woes

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Despite decades of resistance, a state-mandated public sewer line was extended to the unincorporated Licking County community of about 200 residents. Residents of nearly 20 properties in Jacksontown said they have lost water or seen their wells dry up in recent months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

