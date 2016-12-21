Police Continue Investigation into Sh...

Police Continue Investigation into Shooting

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Whiznews.com

Police say 39-year-old Kevin Skeese, was shot in his own home at 245 West Church Street in Newark on Sunday evening around 7:20. Authorities said Skeese was in the home's laundry room when two suspects forced their way in through the back door and shot him multiple times.

