Police Continue Investigation into Shooting
Police say 39-year-old Kevin Skeese, was shot in his own home at 245 West Church Street in Newark on Sunday evening around 7:20. Authorities said Skeese was in the home's laundry room when two suspects forced their way in through the back door and shot him multiple times.
