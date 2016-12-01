Newark police officer cleared of assault charge
A Newark police officer accused of assaulting another man in October will not face criminal charges. A Licking County grand jury opted not to indict Officer Dale Queen this week, Special Prosecutor Mark Weaver said Thursday.
