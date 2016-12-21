Newark PD a oecrams the cruisera with food for needy

Police in Newark are trying to feed some hungry people by seeing how much food they can fit in one of their cars. As part of the first Newark Division of Police "Cram the Cruiser" food drive, a cruiser will be parked in front of the main entrance of the Kroger Marketplace on N. 21st Street Saturday and residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, which will be donated to The Food Pantry Network of Licking County, Chief Barry Connell said.

