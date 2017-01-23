Newark council president to repay real-estate commissions in ethics settlement
Newark's City Council president has admitted ethics-law violations and agreed to repay more than $6,000 for receiving real-estate commissions from the sale of multiple properties in which the city had involvement. As part of an Ohio Ethics Commission settlement agreement, Don Ellington acknowledged that the commissions he received from the sales of five properties in Newark violated public contract provisions of the Ohio Ethics Law.
