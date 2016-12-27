Newark budget approved for 2017 includes 5% increase
The Newark City Council has passed a $31.5 million general-fund budget for 2017, which is about a 5 percent increase from this year's budget. Unlike the past three years, the city is not dipping into its budget-stabilization money, or rainy-day fund, to balance the new budget.
