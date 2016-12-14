Making candy from time-honored recipe...

Making candy from time-honored recipes is holiday tradition

Tuesday Dec 13

It's the time of year when many home cooks dust off their vintage candy recipes to create holiday treats. For 95-year-old Eugene Baker, of Laura in Miami County, that means pulling out his trusted peanut-brittle recipe clipped from a November 1969 edition of The Dispatch.

