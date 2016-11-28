Newark woman pleads guilty to setting home on fire with children inside
A Newark woman was sentenced today to seven years and three months in a state prison for setting fire to her house with her children inside in February. Amy Wilson, 40, changed her plea to guilty to two counts each of aggravated arson and arson, and one count of tampering with records and insurance fraud.
