Newark mom set fires with kids inside
A Newark woman was sentenced to serve a little more than seven years in prison after admitting she set fire to her family's home last February while she and her children remained inside. The Columbus Dispatch reports 40-year-old Amy Wilson pleaded guilty Monday in Licking County to a total of six charges that included two counts of aggravated arson.
