Crime Stoppers Offer Reward in Theft ...

Crime Stoppers Offer Reward in Theft at Newark Business

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Whiznews.com

The Licking County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 dollars for any information that leads to an arrest of a suspect, or suspects, wanted in connection to a Newark robbery. The Newark Police Department says that between Oct. 6 and 13 a home robbery occurred in the first block of West Shields Streets in the City of Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brian S McMullen (Jan '16) Dec 8 Doesntmtr 3
Cat Justice and her daddy Cuz (Oct '15) Nov 28 Cat justice 3
News Ex-pastor gets 6 years in sex case | The Columb... (Feb '11) Nov 25 Bob 32
News Theater Oct '16 Thelma 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Possible pedophile? Sep '16 Maria 1
News Weekend of festivals, AC/DC offers range of mus... Sep '16 d pants 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,709

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC