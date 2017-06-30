Waramaug Acquires NJ SpringHill Suites
Waramaug LS Hotels LLC, in joint venture with a China-based investor, has acquired the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Newark Liberty International Airport hotel in Newark, NJ. Located adjacent to Newark Liberty International Airport, the property is a 200-room, six-story, all-suite hotel that opened in 2004.
