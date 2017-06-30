Shootings leave at least 1 dead, seve...

Shootings leave at least 1 dead, several hurt in Newark

21 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- At least one person was killed and five others were wounded by two separate shootings in Newark Saturday, officials said. A shooting near Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Avenue early Saturday night left one person dead, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.

