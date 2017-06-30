Shootings leave at least 1 dead, several hurt in Newark
NEWARK -- At least one person was killed and five others were wounded by two separate shootings in Newark Saturday, officials said. A shooting near Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Avenue early Saturday night left one person dead, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|Redneck
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC