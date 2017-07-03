Perth Amboy zoning officer charged wi...

Perth Amboy zoning officer charged with stealing $184,936 in Social Security benefits

A Perth Amboy police chaplain charged with stealing his late great aunt's Social Security benefits for 18 years made his initial court appearance last week. Lance Nelson, 56, of Perth Amboy , New Jersey, is charged by complaint with stealing $184,936 in benefits from the Social Security Administration between 1998 and 2016.

