Perth Amboy zoning officer charged with stealing $184,936 in Social Security benefits
A Perth Amboy police chaplain charged with stealing his late great aunt's Social Security benefits for 18 years made his initial court appearance last week. Lance Nelson, 56, of Perth Amboy , New Jersey, is charged by complaint with stealing $184,936 in benefits from the Social Security Administration between 1998 and 2016.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|13 hr
|Redneck
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
