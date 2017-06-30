Newark riots recall era echoed by Black Lives Matter
The recent protests sparked by the killings of unarmed black men by police in cities across the country echo the urban riots of the 1960s. In 1967, Newark, New Jersey, became the center of black rage after a black cab driver was badly beaten by white officers.
