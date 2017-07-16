Newark police searching for car that pinned, injured officer

NEWARK -- City police are asking for the public's help in locating a silver Nissan Altima authorities said injured an officer Tuesday morning. The officer and her partner, both from the Newark Police Division's Special Investigation Division, had been in the area of Clinton and Chadwick avenues around 11:40 a.m. to investigate a complaints of suspected drug sales, Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a statement.

