Newark man charged with firing gun during assault
Dequan A. Farlow, of Newark, struck a woman with an object during an argument and then fired a gun around 11:30 p.m. near West End Avenue on Howell Place, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Monday. The woman was not shot, but was treated for her injuries from the assault at a local hospital, police said.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Redneck
|13
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
