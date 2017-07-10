Newark kids head for the great outdoors
Newark kids board a school bus to Life Camp, a summer day camp program in Pottersville. The camp is one of several operated by the Greater Newark Fresh Air Fund, which has been sending city kids to camp since 1882.
