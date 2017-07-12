Man found dead in Newark apartment building fire

Tyrone Heard was found in his first-floor apartment at the Seth Boyden Apartments when firefighters went in extinguish the blaze, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. He was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. after officials were notified of the fire at 12:55 a.m., authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.