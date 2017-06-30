Man charged with murder in Irvington shooting death

NEWARK -- A Newark resident was arrested Wednesday morning for the murder of a man, who died from injuries he suffered in an Irvington shooting, officials said. Ali King, 37, was charged with murder, felony murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses in the shooting of 33-year-old Dino Bermudez , Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers announced in a statement.

