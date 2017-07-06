Long-lost photo shows Amelia Earhart survived her final flight, investigators say
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. That question has captivated the public ever since her plane vanished over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 as she attempted to become the first female pilot to fly around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Jul 3
|Tick Jackson
|6
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Jul 2
|Redneck
|13
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC