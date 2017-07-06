Long-lost photo shows Amelia Earhart ...

Long-lost photo shows Amelia Earhart survived her final flight, investigators say

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. That question has captivated the public ever since her plane vanished over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 as she attempted to become the first female pilot to fly around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Jul 3 Tick Jackson 6
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Jul 2 Redneck 13
Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP! Jun 28 ItsME 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jun 25 Tia19 14
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... Jun 20 BJ Fan 1
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) Jun 20 Daisy 62
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC