Havoc Performs Mobb Deep Rhymes For 1st Time Since Prodigy's Passing
"For the first time since the death of Albert "Prodigy" Johnson, his Mobb Deep partner, Kejuan "Havoc" Muchita took to the stage to perform some of the duo's classic songs. Havoc and other stars gathered on stage to honor Prodigy as part of the Newark, New Jersey stop of the Art of Rap Festival tour stop on Friday ."
