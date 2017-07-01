Havoc Performs Mobb Deep Classics For First Time Since Prodigy's Death
Prodigy of Mobb Deep will be missed and that was evident at Havoc's performance at the Art of Rap festival outing in Newark, NJ. The show at NJPAC was the first performance of the Infamous Crew since the death of Prodigy.
