Handgun found hidden in suitcase at Newark airport, officials say
NEWARK -- A man was arrested Monday at Newark Liberty International Airport after Transportation Security Administration agents caught him trying to sneak a gun through security, officials said. The unloaded .22-caliber handgun was found by TSA officers underneath the lining of a piece of checked luggage at a security checkpoint at Newark airport, according to a statement from the TSA.
