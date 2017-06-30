Handgun found hidden in suitcase at N...

Handgun found hidden in suitcase at Newark airport, officials say

NEWARK -- A man was arrested Monday at Newark Liberty International Airport after Transportation Security Administration agents caught him trying to sneak a gun through security, officials said. The unloaded .22-caliber handgun was found by TSA officers underneath the lining of a piece of checked luggage at a security checkpoint at Newark airport, according to a statement from the TSA.

