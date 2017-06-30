Court orders resentencing in military child abuse case
In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King, Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. A federal appeals court ordered a new sentencing for the former Army major and his wife on Thursday, July 6, 2017. A jury in 2015 sentenced John Jackson to probation and Carolyn Jackson to two years in prison after convicting them of abusing their three young foster children over several years.
