Chris Christie said he didn't get any sun. Then, a newspaper showed him the beach photos
The Star-Ledger is committed to keeping Gov. Chris Christie honest - even if it takes a private plane. On Sunday afternoon, Christie told reporters he hadn't gotten any sun that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Redneck
|13
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC