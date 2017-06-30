Chris Christie said he didn't get any...

Chris Christie said he didn't get any sun. Then, a newspaper showed him the beach photos

The Star-Ledger is committed to keeping Gov. Chris Christie honest - even if it takes a private plane. On Sunday afternoon, Christie told reporters he hadn't gotten any sun that day.

