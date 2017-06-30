3 men arrested in Newark for illegal dumping
NEWARK -- Three men were arrested for illegal dumping in Newark on Friday at about 10:40 p.m., according to police reports. Charles N. Ikejiaku, 53, and Phillip H. Lyde III, 47, of Newark and Brian D. Ellis, 33, of Orange were observed discarding trash and pieces of wood from a Ford Econoline van parked between 79 and 89 on Shanley Avenue by the Illegal Dumping Task Force, according to police reports.
