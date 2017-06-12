Zhang wraps 1st NJSO season leaving audiences wanting more
The 94th season of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra came to a close on Sunday afternoon at NJPAC in Newark. The matinee concert, consisting of pieces by Brahms and Shostakovich, also marked the end of the NJSO's first season led by Music Director Xian Zhang .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC