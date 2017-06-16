Whitney Houston's life shown in new B...

Whitney Houston's life shown in new Broomfield documentary

14 hrs ago

NO REPORTER NARRATION STORY: Grammy award winning singer Whitney Houston was only 48 when she died but perhaps if she'd be allowed to be herself things could have been different according to a new documentary about the singer's life from award winning filmmaker Nick Broomfield. Broomfield teamed up with director Rudi Dolezal to make 'Can I Be Me' a project he said he was engrossed in for two years and which tells the story of Whitney Houston's life and death through archive footage of the singer and interviews with people who were close to her.

