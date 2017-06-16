Whitney Houston's life shown in new Broomfield documentary
NO REPORTER NARRATION STORY: Grammy award winning singer Whitney Houston was only 48 when she died but perhaps if she'd be allowed to be herself things could have been different according to a new documentary about the singer's life from award winning filmmaker Nick Broomfield. Broomfield teamed up with director Rudi Dolezal to make 'Can I Be Me' a project he said he was engrossed in for two years and which tells the story of Whitney Houston's life and death through archive footage of the singer and interviews with people who were close to her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|bill
|20,937
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC