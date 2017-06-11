Governor Chris Christie talks at a drug treatment symposium in Morristown, a new library opens in West Milford and the athletes of the year are honored at the Prudential Center in Newark - all in this week's "Things to know in New Jersey." Video: Things to know this week in New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks at a drug treatment symposium in Morristown, a new library opens in West Milford and the athletes of the year are honored at the Prudential Center in Newark - all in this week's "Things to know in New Jersey."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hackensack Chronicle.